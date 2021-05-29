Wintrust Investments LLC Buys New Stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the first quarter valued at $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Anaplan by 27.8% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Anaplan news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $2,100,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,007.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total value of $2,447,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,113,094.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 201,678 shares of company stock valued at $11,593,479. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.76.

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $51.51 on Friday. Anaplan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.51 and a twelve month high of $86.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.75 and its 200-day moving average is $65.16.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 50.47% and a negative net margin of 34.39%. The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

