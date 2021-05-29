Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 877.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,590 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $8,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Plug Power by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 718.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLUG opened at $30.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.41. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLUG. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.72.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

