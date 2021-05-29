Financial Review: Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) and ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ICICI Bank and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICICI Bank 16.55% 10.52% 1.08% Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A

This table compares ICICI Bank and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICICI Bank $13.42 billion 4.64 $2.48 billion $0.65 27.71 Commonwealth Bank of Australia $23.09 billion 5.97 $6.47 billion $2.68 29.05

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has higher revenue and earnings than ICICI Bank. ICICI Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commonwealth Bank of Australia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

ICICI Bank has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ICICI Bank and Commonwealth Bank of Australia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICICI Bank 0 0 2 1 3.33 Commonwealth Bank of Australia 0 2 1 0 2.33

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.0% of ICICI Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ICICI Bank beats Commonwealth Bank of Australia on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits. It also provides home, car, two wheeler, personal, gold, and commercial business loans, as well as loans against securities and other loans; business loans, such as working capital finance, term loans, collateral free loans, loans without financials, finance for importers and exporters, and secured loans for credit card swipes, as well as loans for new entities, and schools and colleges; and credit, debit, prepaid, travel, and corporate cards. In addition, the company offers insurance products; pockets wallet; fixed income products; investment products, such as mutual funds, gold monetization schemes, and initial public offerings, as well as other online investment services; and farmer finance, tractor loans, and micro banking services, as well as other services to agri traders and processors, and agri corporates. Further, it provides portfolio management, trade, foreign exchange, locker, private and NRI banking, and cash management services; family wealth and demat accounts; commercial and investment banking, capital market, custodial, project and technology finance, and institutional banking services, as well as Internet, mobile, and phone banking services. Additionally, the company offers securities investment, broking, trading, and underwriting services; and merchant banking, trusteeship, housing finance, and pension fund management services. As of March 31, 2020, it had a network of 5,324 branches, 15,688 ATMs, 1,638 insta-banking kiosks, 483,538 POS terminals, and 1,791 cash acceptance machines. ICICI Bank Limited was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services segments. It offers transaction and savings accounts, term deposits, personal and business loans, credit cards, insurance products, international payment, and private banking services, as well as home, car, and personal loans. The company also provides advisory services for high net worth individuals; equities trading and margin lending services; debt capital, transaction banking, working capital, and risk management services; and merchant, international and foreign exchange, and risk management services. It operates through 940 branches and 2,700 ATMs. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

