Wintrust Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.9% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $68.94 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $70.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.03.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

