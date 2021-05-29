Wintrust Investments LLC Makes New Investment in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,915 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 74.3% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 492.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $43.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day moving average is $43.32. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.64 and a fifty-two week high of $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

