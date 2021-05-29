Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) & Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Head-To-Head Survey

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) and Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Agrify and Mission Produce’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agrify $12.09 million 15.73 -$21.62 million N/A N/A Mission Produce $862.30 million 1.66 $28.80 million $0.78 26.04

Mission Produce has higher revenue and earnings than Agrify.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Agrify and Mission Produce, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agrify 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mission Produce 0 2 5 0 2.71

Agrify currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 124.12%. Mission Produce has a consensus price target of $19.83, suggesting a potential downside of 2.35%. Given Agrify’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Agrify is more favorable than Mission Produce.

Profitability

This table compares Agrify and Mission Produce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agrify N/A N/A N/A Mission Produce N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.7% of Agrify shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Mission Produce shares are held by institutional investors. 47.0% of Mission Produce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Agrify Company Profile

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products. The company also provides associated services comprising consulting, engineering, and construction. The company was formerly known as Agrinamics, Inc. and changed its name to Agrify Corporation in September 2019. Agrify Corporation was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc. engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

