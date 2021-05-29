State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,280 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of L3Harris Technologies worth $55,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,308,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 22.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,081,000 after acquiring an additional 8,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.
L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $218.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.22. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $221.49. The stock has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.17%.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.21.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
