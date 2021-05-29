State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,280 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of L3Harris Technologies worth $55,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,308,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 22.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,081,000 after acquiring an additional 8,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $218.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.22. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $221.49. The stock has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.21.

L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

