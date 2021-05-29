State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 968,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,280 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Aflac worth $49,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 742.4% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Aflac by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 3.1% during the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $210,429.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,548 shares of company stock worth $1,855,809. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AFL opened at $56.68 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $57.35. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. Aflac’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFL. Citigroup increased their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.92.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

