GAM Holding AG Has $870,000 Stock Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

GAM Holding AG lowered its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 57.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,100 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.45.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $49.11 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.14.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $387.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.38 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 7.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

