GAM Holding AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

GAM Holding AG decreased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 60.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,849 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RDY. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 10.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDY stock opened at $71.37 on Friday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1-year low of $51.12 and a 1-year high of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.24.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 10.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Investec raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

