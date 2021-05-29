Boston Partners Trims Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 448,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 173,845 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.07% of The AES worth $12,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The AES by 65.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AES during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in The AES by 144.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on AES. TheStreet lowered shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

The AES stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day moving average of $25.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.67, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a positive return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The AES’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. The AES’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

