Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Position Trimmed by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $331.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.38 billion, a PE ratio of 147.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.86 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $317.85 and a 200-day moving average of $364.55.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total value of $843,451.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.32, for a total transaction of $2,312,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 197,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,236,017.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 449,599 shares of company stock worth $154,225,711. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZM. Mizuho reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.81.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.