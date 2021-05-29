Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 26.1% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 318,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,757,000 after buying an additional 66,000 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 14.6% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $1,187,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 33.4% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 9,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $95.69 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $96.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

