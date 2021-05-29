Diversified Trust Co Has $695,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 85,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,171,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 20.4% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 19.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 140.6% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.95.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total value of $2,141,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at $6,934,858.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total value of $636,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,799 shares of company stock worth $34,090,835 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $842.18 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $543.03 and a 52-week high of $893.79. The stock has a market cap of $99.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.82, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $833.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $778.09.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.