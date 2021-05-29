$77.63 Million in Sales Expected for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to report sales of $77.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.50 million to $77.75 million. CECO Environmental posted sales of $75.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year sales of $318.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $316.20 million to $320.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $347.02 million, with estimates ranging from $338.90 million to $355.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $71.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:CECE remained flat at $$7.63 during trading hours on Wednesday. 110,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,502. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.56. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $271.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,488,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,731,000 after buying an additional 65,581 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter worth $6,486,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CECO Environmental by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in CECO Environmental by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 408,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 48,325 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in CECO Environmental by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 398,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

