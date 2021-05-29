BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.710-0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $845 million-$853 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $844.71 million.BOX also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.71-$0.76 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BOX traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.31. 3,531,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,320,514. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.85. BOX has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $26.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.25 and a beta of 1.29.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 47.89% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BOX shares. TheStreet raised BOX from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $634,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,172 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,039.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

