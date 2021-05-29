Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.88

Shares of Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and traded as low as $0.84. Neovasc shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 510,701 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVCN. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Neovasc in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a current ratio of 12.93. The stock has a market cap of $61.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.39.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Neovasc had a negative return on equity of 157.95% and a negative net margin of 1,425.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neovasc Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Neovasc by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Neovasc by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 31,393 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Neovasc by 3,295.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 89,309 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in Neovasc by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Neovasc in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. 4.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

