Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.45 Million

Brokerages expect Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) to post sales of $104.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $105.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $103.90 million. Penn Virginia reported sales of $45.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full year sales of $397.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $397.50 million to $398.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $446.65 million, with estimates ranging from $415.00 million to $478.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 180.16% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PVAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Penn Virginia in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Penn Virginia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PVAC traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $19.28. 181,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,857. Penn Virginia has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $20.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 3.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVAC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

