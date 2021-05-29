AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Position Lifted by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $56.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.56. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

