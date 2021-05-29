Short Interest in UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Declines By 44.8%

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the April 29th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UCBJY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

OTCMKTS:UCBJY traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.33. 8,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,559. UCB has a 12-month low of $44.41 and a 12-month high of $68.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.4382 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 3.08%.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, nayzilam, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

