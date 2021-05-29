The Very Good Food Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRYYF) Short Interest Up 73.6% in May

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRYYF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 217,400 shares, an increase of 73.6% from the April 29th total of 125,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 293,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

VRYYF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,666. The Very Good Food has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $7.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67.

The Very Good Food Company Profile

The Very Good Food Company Inc, a plant-based food technology company, designs, develops, produces, distributes, and sells a variety of plant-based meat and other food alternatives. It offers burgers and bangers, as well as pepperoni, ribz, Taco Stuff'er, roast beast, steak, and stuffed beast products; and seasonal specialty and special order products, such as holiday ham and seitan bacon.

