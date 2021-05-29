Generation Next Franchise Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEND) Short Interest Update

Generation Next Franchise Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEND) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the April 29th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of VEND stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. Generation Next Franchise Brands has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.27.

Generation Next Franchise Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a franchisor, owner and managing member, and direct seller of unattended retail kiosks. The company was formerly known as Fresh Healthy Vending International, Inc and changed its name to Generation Next Franchise Brands, Inc in March 2016.

