GAM Holding AG Makes New $1.72 Million Investment in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000. GAM Holding AG owned approximately 0.07% of Cubic at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cubic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,550,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Cubic by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 123,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 35,697 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cubic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cubic by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,391,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $402,067,000 after purchasing an additional 305,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cubic by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 25,513 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:CUB opened at $75.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.09 and a beta of 0.79. Cubic Co. has a one year low of $39.97 and a one year high of $78.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $343.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.09 million. Cubic had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 13.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cubic Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CUB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair downgraded shares of Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cubic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cubic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

