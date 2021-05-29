GAM Holding AG Lowers Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

GAM Holding AG cut its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 83.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,912 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DISCA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $95,103.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,673.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 167,751 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $9,630,584.91. In the last quarter, insiders sold 658,962 shares of company stock valued at $40,872,607. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DISCA shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.