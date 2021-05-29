GAM Holding AG Raises Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 92.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $254.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.23 and a 52 week high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $1,710,438.40. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at $22,656,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,752 shares of company stock valued at $13,022,679 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.82.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

