Summit X LLC Acquires 400 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,158,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,031,505,000 after purchasing an additional 463,813 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,012,719,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,173,934,000 after acquiring an additional 635,362 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,082,743,000 after acquiring an additional 818,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,158,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $965,323,000 after acquiring an additional 712,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

TMUS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,197,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,688,168. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.32 and a 52 week high of $143.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.53 and its 200-day moving average is $129.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $176.37 billion, a PE ratio of 58.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $2,766,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 942,221 shares in the company, valued at $130,337,430.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 462,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,477 shares of company stock worth $21,174,398 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.42.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

