Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) is Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,658 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 12.9% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $17,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,789,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,595,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,367,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,664,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,156,000.

Shares of AVEM traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,243. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.10 and a 52 week high of $69.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.50.

