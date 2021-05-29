Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Holdings Reduced by Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,042,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,739. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.35 and its 200 day moving average is $95.91. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $71.93 and a twelve month high of $103.18.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

