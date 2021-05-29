Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,129 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $378.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.96. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $293.84 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $167.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.17.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

