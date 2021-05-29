True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) versus Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Critical Review

True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) and Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares True Drinks and Tauriga Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio True Drinks $1.95 million 10.20 -$3.88 million N/A N/A Tauriga Sciences $230,000.00 93.72 -$3.03 million N/A N/A

Tauriga Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than True Drinks.

Profitability

This table compares True Drinks and Tauriga Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets True Drinks -255.80% N/A -165.86% Tauriga Sciences -1,022.98% -1,571.54% -207.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for True Drinks and Tauriga Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score True Drinks 0 0 0 0 N/A Tauriga Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

True Drinks has a beta of 10.9, suggesting that its stock price is 990% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tauriga Sciences has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

True Drinks beats Tauriga Sciences on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

True Drinks Company Profile

True Drinks Holdings, Inc. markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries. The company was formerly known as True Drinks, Inc. and changed its name to True Drinks Holdings, Inc. in October 2012. True Drinks Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Tauriga Sciences Company Profile

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. produces and sells cannabidiol infused chewing gum under the Tauri-Gum brand name. It also develops anti-nausea product. The company sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, and wholesale channels. It has a collaboration agreement with Aegea Biotechnologies, Inc. to develop a rapid, multiplexed COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) test. Tauriga Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Wappingers Falls, New York.

