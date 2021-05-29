Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 21.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYF. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $47.41 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $48.17. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.86.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

