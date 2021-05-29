BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 37,008 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 263,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,008 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $5,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 20,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.26. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.34%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

In other news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $703,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,556.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

