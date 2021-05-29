Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,464 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

In other news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at $68,957,252.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $703,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,556.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MPW. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

NYSE:MPW opened at $21.17 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.26.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The business had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.