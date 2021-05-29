Apriem Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Apriem Advisors lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,521 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.3% of Apriem Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $4,370,566,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $1,126,076,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $169.25 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.17 and its 200 day moving average is $159.77. The stock has a market cap of $445.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.