BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 131,081 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 163,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,081 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $6,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $219,864.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,360.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $266,165.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,264.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,970. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -760.40, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.80 and its 200 day moving average is $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $41.29.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COLD. TheStreet lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

