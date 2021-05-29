Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 19,322 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,277,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,322 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $49,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,837,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,078,173,000 after buying an additional 11,161,162 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $342,182,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,306,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $765,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520,351 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 621.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,986,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,906.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 7,603 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $299,254.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,963.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,990 shares of company stock valued at $2,999,086 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $42.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 425.50, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.06. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BSX. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.58.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

