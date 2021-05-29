Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to announce sales of $49.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.00 million and the lowest is $45.43 million. Chatham Lodging Trust posted sales of $20.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 147.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $200.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $186.51 million to $227.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $271.34 million, with estimates ranging from $241.23 million to $324.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 38.31%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chatham Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.17. 123,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.30 million, a P/E ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.44. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

