Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,054,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,159,000 after buying an additional 178,837 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,196,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,408,000 after buying an additional 150,093 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,522,000 after buying an additional 164,328 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,335,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,790,000 after purchasing an additional 24,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth about $227,405,000. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.71.

PACCAR stock opened at $91.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The company has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.68.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

