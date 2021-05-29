AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in AutoZone by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,640.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,519.89.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total transaction of $978,923.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,609.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AZO stock opened at $1,406.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,475.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,281.42. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,074.45 and a 52-week high of $1,542.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 147.93%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 81.38 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.