Cigna Investments Inc. New Increases Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $312,858,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,122,151,000 after buying an additional 6,907,100 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,667,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $106,394,000 after buying an additional 1,745,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,092,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $123,278,000 after buying an additional 1,309,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,954.2% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,009,244 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $55,408,000 after buying an additional 960,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $52.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.95 and a 200 day moving average of $48.27. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

