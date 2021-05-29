Cigna Investments Inc. New Grows Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 25.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 23.9% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $743,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.23.

NYSE:PRU opened at $106.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $108.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

