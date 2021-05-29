Naples Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 296.0% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 276,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 206,918 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $41,375,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,579,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,401,000 after buying an additional 4,412,338 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 962,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,224,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 119.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 228,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 124,169 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Shares of VLY stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.97. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.83%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VLY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Hovde Group cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.54.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.