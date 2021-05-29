Factom 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $9,732.00 (FCT)

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. Factom has a total market capitalization of $16.78 million and approximately $9,732.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Factom coin can now be bought for $1.71 or 0.00004955 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Factom has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00058736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.72 or 0.00317153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.05 or 0.00190918 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003999 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $267.24 or 0.00772496 BTC.

Factom Profile

Factom’s launch date was September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 9,791,323 coins. Factom’s official website is www.factomprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Factom is factomize.com/forums . Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Factom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Factom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Factom using one of the exchanges listed above.

