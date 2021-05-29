Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.8% of Summit X LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,557,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $360.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.62. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $357.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.22, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.65.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at $19,256,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

