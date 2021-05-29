Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.29

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.29 and traded as high as $35.47. Lundin Energy AB (publ) shares last traded at $35.47, with a volume of 124 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LNDNF. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SEB Equities cut Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Lundin Energy AB (publ) alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.86.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.