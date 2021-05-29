Brokerages Anticipate Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.46 Million

Analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will announce sales of $67.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.12 million and the lowest is $66.60 million. Kite Realty Group Trust posted sales of $63.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year sales of $273.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $270.60 million to $274.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $281.22 million, with estimates ranging from $279.50 million to $282.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kite Realty Group Trust.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.68%.

KRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.02, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $21.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,286,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,882,000 after acquiring an additional 501,818 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,223,000 after purchasing an additional 149,150 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,013,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,640 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,407,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,437,000 after purchasing an additional 82,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,674,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,299,000 after purchasing an additional 113,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.