-$0.29 EPS Expected for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) to announce ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.08). Alpine Immune Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 66.38% and a negative net margin of 288.70%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALPN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ ALPN traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $10.66. The stock had a trading volume of 70,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,380. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $16.37. The stock has a market cap of $254.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.62.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $100,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,592.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 80,965 shares of company stock worth $1,113,604 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,248,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 438,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 70,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 15,527.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 375,306 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 6,330.4% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 304,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the first quarter valued at $1,659,000. Institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

