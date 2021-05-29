Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.31

Shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.31 and traded as high as $13.27. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $13.12, with a volume of 15,747 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $922,000. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 159.7% during the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 75,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 46,404 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 70,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 38,090 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 70,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 38,485 shares during the period.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (NYSE:CEN)

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

