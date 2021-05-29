Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Short Interest Update

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 237.9% from the April 29th total of 325,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 646,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUZ. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Suzano by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Suzano in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Suzano by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Suzano in the first quarter worth $132,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Suzano in the first quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Suzano alerts:

NYSE:SUZ opened at $11.86 on Friday. Suzano has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.94.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suzano had a positive return on equity of 90.93% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Suzano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

About Suzano

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the leasing of reforestation land; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution business; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.