US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECOL. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in US Ecology by 107.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in US Ecology during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in US Ecology during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in US Ecology during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in US Ecology during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOL opened at $39.63 on Friday. US Ecology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.89 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average of $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.19.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $228.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.30 million. Research analysts expect that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ECOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded US Ecology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

US Ecology Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

